Yandex metrika counter

Paris 2024: Azerbaijani Para swimmer qualifies for final

  • Sports
  • Share
Paris 2024: Azerbaijani Para swimmer qualifies for final

Azerbaijani swimmer Vali Israfilov on Thursday advanced to the final of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Competing in the SB13 category, Israfilov secured his place in the 100-meter breaststroke final with a time of 1:05.82, ranking among the top eight athletes, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan currently ranks 28th in the Paris 2024 medal standings with three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      