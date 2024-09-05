Paris 2024: Azerbaijani Para swimmer qualifies for final
Azerbaijani swimmer Vali Israfilov on Thursday advanced to the final of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.Competing in the SB13 category, Israfilov secured his place in the 100-meter breaststroke final with a time of 1:05.82, ranking among the top eight athletes, News.Az reports.
Azerbaijan currently ranks 28th in the Paris 2024 medal standings with three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.