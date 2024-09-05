Paris 2024: Azerbaijani Para swimmer qualifies for final

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani swimmer Vali Israfilov on Thursday advanced to the final of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Competing in the SB13 category, Israfilov secured his place in the 100-meter breaststroke final with a time of 1:05.82, ranking among the top eight athletes, News.Az reports.Azerbaijan currently ranks 28th in the Paris 2024 medal standings with three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

News.Az