Paris 2024: Azerbaijani wrestler to clash for bronze medal at Paris Olympics

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler will fight for a bronze medal on the final day of the competition today at the Paris Olympics, News.az reports.

This day will reveal medalists in two weight categories.This will be the last chance for the Azerbaijani 'classics' to open a medal account in Paris.Classic wrestling67 kgJafarov will hold his last fight at the Olympics.He'll try his hand at the fight for bronze. The opponent of the silver and bronze medalists of the world championships will be determined in today's repechage matches.To note, the Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team, consisting of five athletes, went to the capital of France. Four of them finished the performance without medals.

News.Az