Paris 2024: Azerbaijan’s judoka reaches semifinals - UPDATED

Azerbaijani judoka Zelym Kotsoiev has advanced to the semifinals of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, News.Az reports.

Kotsoiev secured his spot by defeating Israeli Peter Paltchik in the men’s -100 weight class with a waza-ari.He will face Uzbek Muzaffarbek Turoboyev in the semifinals.Azerbaijani judoka Zelym Kotsoiev has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, News.Az reports.He secured his place by defeating Piotr Kuczera from Poland in the men’s 100 weight class with an ippon.The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11.

