Paris 2024: Four more Azerbaijani athletes to compete for medals

Today, four more Azerbaijani athletes will compete for medals at the Summer Olympics in Paris, News.az reports.

The first to compete will be taekwondo athlete Hashim Magomedov. In the 58 kg weight category, he will face Jack Walley from Ireland in the 1/8 finals. The match is scheduled to start at 11:46 Baku time.Greco-Roman wrestlers Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) and Rafig Huseynov (87 kg) will also join the competition, with their matches starting at 13:00. In the 1/8 finals, Jafarov will face Mohamed Esayed of Egypt, while Huseynov will go up against David Losonczy of Hungary.Additionally, Azerbaijani wrestler Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg) will compete for the bronze medal in Greco-Roman wrestling. The name of his opponent will be determined after the repechage matches. Suleymanov's bronze medal match is set to begin at 20:15 Baku time.The Paris 2024 Olympics will conclude on August 11. So far, Azerbaijani judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelim Kotsoiev (100 kg) have become Olympic champions, while boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) has secured at least a silver medal by reaching the final.

News.Az