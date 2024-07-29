Paris Olympics: Day 2 of triathlon training in Seine canceled over pollution

+ ↺ − 16 px

Olympic organizers canceled a second day of triathlon training in the River Seine, scheduled for Monday, following weekend downpours in Paris that polluted the waterway.

Despite this, the organizers remain "confident" that the medal events will proceed as planned this week, News.Az reports citing foreign media.In a joint statement, Paris 2024 organizers and World Triathlon said they had taken the decision to cancel Monday's swimming training session because "water quality levels... do not present sufficient guarantees" to allow it to take place.The triathlon is the first Olympic event due to be held in the Seine, before marathon swimming in the second week of the Games. A swimming training session slated for Sunday was also canceled due to the pollution levels.The quality of the Seine's water is dependent on the amount of rain that falls in and around Paris.French authorities have invested 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) over the last decade to clean up the Seine.

News.Az