Parliament to discuss bill on secondary schools

The Committee on Science and Education of the Milli Majlis will discuss the new bill "On secondary general education institutions".

Oxu.Az reports citing the Parliament that the Working Group established in this connection continues to work on the draft law.

At the first meeting of the autumn session of the parliament, which will be held in September, it is planned to submit a preliminary version of the new draft law for discussion, as well as recommend it to the legislative work plan of the session.

"Since the autumn session is mainly devoted to discussing the budget, the adoption of the document can be delayed until the spring session.

But we know for sure that this bill will be discussed at the autumn session, it is very necessary, "the parliament said.

