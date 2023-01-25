Parliamentary committee to hold conference on deportation of Western Azerbaijanis

Parliamentary committee to hold conference on deportation of Western Azerbaijanis

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Human Rights Committee of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis will hold a conference on the deportation of Western Azerbaijanis.

This is envisaged in the Committee’s work plan for the spring session of 2023, News.Az reports.

The conference will be themed “100-year deportation of Western Azerbaijanis - in the context of the rights of Western Azerbaijanis after the Victory in the Patriotic War”.

News.Az