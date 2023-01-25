Parliamentary committee to hold conference on deportation of Western Azerbaijanis
- 25 Jan 2023 10:40
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 181039
- Western Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/parliamentary-committee-to-hold-conference-on-deportation-of-western-azerbaijanis Copied
The Human Rights Committee of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis will hold a conference on the deportation of Western Azerbaijanis.
This is envisaged in the Committee’s work plan for the spring session of 2023, News.Az reports.
The conference will be themed “100-year deportation of Western Azerbaijanis - in the context of the rights of Western Azerbaijanis after the Victory in the Patriotic War”.