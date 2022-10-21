Participants of Baku Int’l Conference of Ombudsmen visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

The participants of the Baku International Conference on "The role of ombudsmen and national human rights institutions in the field of business and human rights" on Friday visited Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district liberated from the Armenian occupation, News.Az reports.

The visit aims to get acquainted with the atrocities committed by the Armenian armed forces in Aghdam, as well as the destruction of historical and cultural monuments.

News.Az