Pashinyan: Azerbaijani fuel imports cut prices in Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the import of fuel from Azerbaijan has led to a noticeable decline in fuel prices on the Armenian market, describing the development as one of the practical outcomes of the ongoing peace agenda.

According to Armenian media, Pashinyan noted that imports of Azerbaijani-produced petrol began in mid-December 2025, mainly involving premium-grade fuel. Prices for this category have dropped by around 15 percent, from 510 dram to 430 dram per liter, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The prime minister added that diesel imports from Azerbaijan began two days ago, leading to a price reduction of roughly 2 percent. Regular-grade petrol has also become cheaper, falling by about 8 percent compared with December levels — from 500 dram to 460 dram per liter.

Pashinyan said the price changes show that normalization efforts can bring tangible economic benefits, calling the reductions “the results and advantages of the peace agenda.”

