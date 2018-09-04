Pashinyan discussed Karabakh issue with OSCE Secretary General
- 04 Sep 2018 19:15
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger.
Oxu.Az reports referring to the Armenian media that regional problems were discussed during the meeting.
The sides also touched upon the process of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
