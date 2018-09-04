Yandex metrika counter

Pashinyan discussed Karabakh issue with OSCE Secretary General

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger.

Oxu.Az reports referring to the Armenian media that regional problems were discussed during the meeting.

The sides also touched upon the process of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az 

