Pashinyan holds emergency security council meeting as Armenia reacts to Iran crisis

Nikol Pashinyan Photo: Alexey Danichev / Photo host agency brics-russia2024.ru

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has convened a meeting of the country’s Security Council to discuss the situation surrounding Iran.

According to the government’s press service, the session focused on regional security developments amid escalating tensions around Iran, News.Az reported, citing Armenian media.

During the meeting, Kristine Grigoryan, head of Armenia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, delivered a briefing on the current situation.

Participants expressed regret over the tragic events and extended condolences over the casualties, stressing the urgent need for the swift restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Following the discussion, Pashinyan issued a number of instructions related to Armenia’s national security and diplomatic posture.


