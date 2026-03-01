Pashinyan holds emergency security council meeting as Armenia reacts to Iran crisis

According to the government’s press service, the session focused on regional security developments amid escalating tensions around Iran, News.Az reported, citing Armenian media.

During the meeting, Kristine Grigoryan, head of Armenia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, delivered a briefing on the current situation.

Participants expressed regret over the tragic events and extended condolences over the casualties, stressing the urgent need for the swift restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Following the discussion, Pashinyan issued a number of instructions related to Armenia’s national security and diplomatic posture.