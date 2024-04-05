Pashinyan is selling Armenia's sovereignty in exchange for Western funding - EXPERT OPINIONS

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the 5th of April, a trilateral dialogue was convened, bringing together the high-level representatives of Armenia, the United States, and the European Union. The participants included Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, respectively. This meeting captured the global spotlight, particularly stirring reactions in Baku, which has voiced repeated concerns over the Brussels negotiations, highlighting apprehensions about the meetings' potential repercussions. In the backdrop of the event, both Russia and Turkey articulated skepticism regarding the meeting's contribution to the region's long-term stability and security. In contrast, Iran, another significant actor in regional dynamics, opted for silence, refraining from commenting on the discussions.

Latvian political scientist and military expert Einars Graudins offered a nuanced perspective on the trilateral meeting, underscoring its profound implications for security in the South Caucasus. According to Graudins, the Brussels session is emblematic of the broader intricacies of international relations and security, pointing out the urgency of addressing collaboration and safety concerns within the region. He highlighted the conspicuous absence of Azerbaijan from the meeting, questioning the depth and neutrality of the deliberations on crucial regional security issues.

Graudins raised a specific point of contention, noting the observed mobilization of Armenian armed forces and artillery along the Azerbaijani border prior to the meeting. He argued that such military posturing escalates tensions and hampers the prospects for a constructive dialogue and peaceful resolution of conflicts.





In an analysis for news.az, Russian political analyst Darya Grevtsova speculated that the meeting's underlying aim might be the formation of a coalition counteractive to Azerbaijani and Russian interests. She interpreted Pashinyan's Western alignment and cooperative stance as a strategic pivot, potentially aimed at diminishing Russian influence in the South Caucasus in favor of Western engagement, a move fraught with risks of escalating regional instability and conflict.









Grevtsova also commented on the ramifications for Armenia, suggesting that deepening ties with Western powers could erode Armenian sovereignty and augment dependency. She cautioned that Armenia's westward pivot could engender significant implications for regional security and stability, stressing the pivotal roles of Russia and Azerbaijan in sustaining peace and security in the South Caucasus.

The meeting, thus, is set against a backdrop of geopolitical tension, with Western countries' potential military support to Armenia provoking concern. Such developments could precipitate renewed regional tensions or even escalate into a full-blown military conflict with Azerbaijan.

This scenario is particularly alarming not only for Azerbaijan but also for Russia and Turkey, given their historical and geopolitical ties to the South Caucasus, along with their economic stakes in the region. The prospect of an escalation, potentially fueled by Western military involvement, is met with unequivocal opposition in both Moscow and Ankara.

The anxiety stems from the unpredictable outcomes of military engagements in this strategic nexus, a region that serves as a crucial corridor for transportation and energy, critical for Europe's energy security. The potential for conflict here threatens not just the stability of the South Caucasus but could also have profound implications for global energy supplies and economic stability, highlighting the intricate web of regional and international interests at play.





Sabina Alizade





News.Az