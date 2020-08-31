Pashinyan saw his end and increased number of trips to Karabakh - military expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

First of all, we should pay attention to the fact that all this is happening amid increasing dissatisfaction with Pashinyan, aggravation of social problems, against the background that "Pashinyan's fairytale" is over and people have woken up from it.

Military expert Shair Ramaldanov expressed the due opinion in a conversation with News.Az while commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's next illegal visit to occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, where he met with the military and rewarded some participants in the sabotage towards the Tovuz section of the state border with Azerbaijan.

According to him, Pashinyan, when he saw that all other promises he had made to the people against the background of his "street" popularity would not be fulfilled, started playing the "Karabakh card" in every possible way.

"In Armenia, every leader of the country understood that Nagorno-Karabakh was pulling Armenia back in all directions. But these people always fulfilled someone's commands. Pashinyan even went too far, dancing to the tune of politicians of one country or another. But as soon as the leaders of Armenia, and now Pashinyan, see their end (political, ed.), they go to Karabakh and try to create new hotbeds of tension there. The Karabakh clan, although not currently in power in Armenia, plays an insignificant role in the country's politics. By doing so, Pashinyan is trying to gain certain political points there, especially that the head of the separatists is his personal puppet."

The expert is sure that Pashinyan is far from being a peace-loving politician whose image he tried on during the "street revolution" in Armenia:

"Everything he does in Nagorno-Karabakh is aimed at destabilizing the situation and maintaining tension. Therefore, I believe that recent events give grounds to believe that Armenians may soon again try to create sabotage in the direction of the front or at the state borders of the two countries".

News.Az