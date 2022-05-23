Armenian PM signs decree regarding establishment of commission on delimitation with Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed a decree on the establishment of the commission on the delimitation of borders with Azerbaijan, News.az reports citing Sputnik Armenia.

Armenia's Cabinet of Ministers disseminated information in this regard.

The commission will be headed by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

Representatives of other ministries and agencies will also be represented in the commission. These include Mnatsakan Safaryan, Deputy Foreign Minister, Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan, Grigor Minasyan Deputy Minister of Justice, and Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Hovhannes Harutyunyan

News.Az