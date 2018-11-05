Pashinyan's former allies to race in early parliamentary elections separately

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s Bright Armenia party and the Republic party after long discussions have decided to race in the snap parliamentary elections separately.

“Bright Armenia will include representatives of other parties in its list,” the party says in its statement, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

In its statement, the party stresses the importance of the revolution pointing out that now every entity of the political processes enjoys the right of equal participation in them.

The party's chairman Edmon Marukyan expresses gratitude to the Republic and the Civil Contract parties, its former allies in Yelk bloc.

“We believe that the powerful potential of joint work is still untapped, and therefore we wish success each of them success in the upcoming elections for the sake of Armenia and its citizens," ARKA cited the statement as saying.

The Republic's leader Aram Sargsyan issued a similar statement.

News.Az

News.Az