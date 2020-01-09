Yandex metrika counter

Pashinyan's press secretary quits

  • Region
  • Share
Pashinyan's press secretary quits

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's press secretary Vladimir Karapetyan resigned.

"As of today, I no longer carry out the duties of Press Secretary of the Prime Minister," he wrote on Facebook.

"This one year of working in Prime Minister Pashinyan's office was a great experience," News.am cited him as saying.

Karapetyan was appointed the Prime Minister's press secretary on January 29, 2019.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      