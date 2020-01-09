Pashinyan's press secretary quits
09 Jan 2020
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's press secretary Vladimir Karapetyan resigned.
"As of today, I no longer carry out the duties of Press Secretary of the Prime Minister," he wrote on Facebook.
"This one year of working in Prime Minister Pashinyan's office was a great experience," News.am cited him as saying.
Karapetyan was appointed the Prime Minister's press secretary on January 29, 2019.
News.Az