Passenger injured in power bank fire on Hong Kong flight

A passenger was injured after a small fire broke out on an Asiana Airlines flight from Incheon to Hong Kong on Thursday night. The blaze was sparked by a power bank in the cabin.

Cabin crew quickly extinguished the fire within two minutes, but the passenger carrying the device sustained burns to their hand, South Korea’s KBS reported, News.Az reports, citing SCMP.

Flight OZ745, with 284 passengers on board, departed Incheon International Airport and landed at Hong Kong International Airport at 10:52 p.m. without any emergency measures, according to an Asiana Airlines official.

Neither the Hong Kong Airport Authority nor local police were called to assist.

One passenger, posting on social media under the handle “2milkyou,” shared a blurred photo of the incident and wrote: “I was on OZ745 from Incheon to Hong Kong. I was in row 22, but a fire broke out around row 27. For a moment, I thought I was going to die.”

