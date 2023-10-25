Passenger traffic at Baku Airport exceeded 4.3 million people for 9 months of 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since the beginning of 2023, passenger traffic at Heydar Aliyev International Airport has been steadily growing, News.az reports citing the Company.

During January-September of this year, the total passenger flow of Baku Airport increased by 25 percent and reached more than 4,325,000 people. For the same period last year, this figure was 3,223,000 passengers.

The share of foreign air carriers accounted for 58.6% of passengers transported to international destinations. During the reporting period, these airlines transported more than 2,214,000 passengers, which means an increase of 39 per cent compared to the same period last year. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) performed the remaining part of passenger transportation from Baku Airport. During this period, AZAL served more than 1.5 million passengers on international flights and 549,000 passengers in the direction of Nakhchivan.

The majority of passengers were transported from Baku Airport to Istanbul and back. During this period, this figure amounted to more than 746,000 people. In terms of passengers transported, the other cities are Nakhchivan, Moscow, Dubai and Tbilisi.

“To ensure the comfort of our passengers, we continue to expand cooperation with foreign airlines operating flights to Azerbaijan. We are also trying to improve our services and infrastructure to provide them with a more efficient travel experience,” said Teymur Hasanov, director of Baku Airport.

It should be noted that 37 airlines operated regular flights to Heydar Aliyev International Airport to 70 destinations, 18 of which are low-cost airlines. The number of passengers they carried was 49 per cent compared to the total number of foreign airlines. Turkish Airlines, AnadoluJet, UTair, Aeroflot and flydubai accounted for the largest number of passengers.





