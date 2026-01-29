Patchy Mix exits UFC, signs with RIZIN

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mixed martial artist Patchy Mix has officially parted ways with the UFC and signed with RIZIN, where he is set to debut at RIZIN 52 in Tokyo this March.

Mix, who holds a professional record of 20 wins and three losses, will face Kyoma Akimoto in his first appearance for the Japanese promotion. The bout is scheduled for March 6 in Tokyo, marking a new chapter in Mix’s career after a short run in the UFC, News.Az reports, citing MMA Junkie.

Along with changing promotions, Mix is also moving up a weight class. After struggling with cuts to bantamweight, he will now compete at featherweight in an effort to improve performance and consistency.

Before joining the UFC, Mix was considered one of the top fighters outside the organization. He entered the UFC following major promotion mergers in the sport but suffered two decision losses in his only appearances inside the Octagon.

His opponent, 19-year-old Kyoma Akimoto, enters the fight with strong momentum, having won three straight bouts and recorded eight finishes in 11 career victories.

Mix’s move to RIZIN signals a fresh opportunity to rebuild his winning form on an international stage.

News.Az