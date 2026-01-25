Gaethje won the interim UFC lightweight championship belt

+ ↺ − 16 px

American Justin Gaethje defeated Briton Paddy Pimblett in a fight for the interim UFC lightweight championship belt.

The fight took place on Sunday night in Las Vegas, Nevada, News.Az reports.

The meeting took place as part of the promotion's first numbered tournament in 2026 - UFC 324.

The fight lasted all five rounds, with Gaethje winning the fight by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46).

Justin outscored his opponent with a number of impact strikes and created several finishing opportunities, inflicting serious damage on Pimblett throughout the fight. Ultimately, Gaethje won the interim lightweight title. His next fight will likely face Ilia Topuria.

Gaethje now has 27 wins and five losses in MMA. Pimblett, meanwhile, suffered his first UFC defeat. Overall, he has 23 wins and four losses in MMA.

News.Az