Patients, infected with coronavirus to be treated at “Yeni klinika” medical institution, inaugurated today

Patients, who have infected with coronavirus and have severe symptoms, will temporarily be treated at the “Yeni klinika” medical institution, inaugurated in Bak

It has been noted during the inauguration ceremony of the institution.

There are 575 beds at the medical institution. More than 1500 doctors and medical staff will work at the hospital.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of “Yeni klinika” medical institution in Baku on March 28.

