Patriotic War: Fallen Azerbaijani hero remembered

Azerbaijani defense officials have shared the story of a decorated army officer who was killed during the recent clashes liberating Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia.

On Dec. 31, a Turkish military delegation led by Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler participated in the opening of an exhibition of photographs based on the theme "Turkish-Azerbaijani Brotherhood is Eternal."

In the display, a photo of Lt. Valeh Memiyev particularly caught Akar's attention.

Col. Abdullah Gurbani of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has shared the story of the fallen hero featured in the photo with Anadolu Agency (AA).

According to Gurbani, the photo was taken during an award ceremony following a joint Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercise on Aug. 13.





Addressing the Azerbaijani troops who participated in the exercise, the Turkish defense minister had commended their "strength and professionalism."

"Your main task remains the liberation of Azerbaijani territories, which have been under Armenian occupation for the last 30 years," he had said at the time.

"We are waiting for orders from our supreme commander (Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev). Once we receive the orders, we will liberate our territories and realize your wish," Lt. Memiyev had responded to Akar.

Gurbani said Memiyev and his comrades-in-arms kept their promise, liberating many settlements in the Qubadli region.

"Unfortunately, war and victory come with losses. During the clashes, Memiyev was critically wounded. In his last moments, he smiled and told his comrades that he kept his promise to Hulusi Akar," he said.

During the recent visit, Turkey's defense minister said that Turkish and Russian troops would work together to defend the rights of the Azerbaijani nation.

"Our activities will intensify after the joint center starts operating, and we will carry out our duty of defending the rights of Azerbaijani brothers," Akar told a military ceremony in the Azerbaijani capital Baku late Wednesday.

(c) Daily Sabah

News.Az

News.Az