Patriots earn eighth straight win as rookie Henderson shines in 27–14 victory over Jets

With the victory, New England (9–2) matched its longest winning streak since Tom Brady’s final season in 2019, when the team also opened with eight straight wins, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The Patriots improved to 3–0 in AFC East matchups — their best divisional start since 2019 — and now hold the NFL’s best record pending weekend results. Indianapolis and Denver sit just behind at 8–2. The triumph also guarantees New England its first winning season since 2021.

With Rhamondre Stevenson sidelined for a third consecutive game due to a toe injury, Henderson stepped up with a career-high 19 carries for 62 yards, replicating his two-touchdown rushing effort from last week’s win over Tampa Bay.

Quarterback Drake Maye delivered another composed outing, completing 25 of 34 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown. Stefon Diggs added nine receptions for 105 yards, marking his third 100-yard game of the season.

In cold, damp conditions with temperatures in the high 30s Fahrenheit, the Patriots totaled 336 yards while limiting the Jets to 245. New York quarterback Justin Fields struggled through the air, completing 15 of 26 passes for 116 yards with one touchdown to John Metchie III. He led the Jets in rushing with 67 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. The Jets were also without top receiver Garrett Wilson, who was placed on injured reserve earlier in the day due to a knee injury.

Down 27–14 with just over two minutes remaining, the Jets (2–8) faced a fourth-and-4 at the Patriots' 15-yard line, but Fields’ pass to Jeremy Ruckert fell incomplete.

New York opened the scoring with a 14-play, 72-yard drive capped by a 5-yard touchdown run from Fields — the team’s first opening-drive TD since Week 16 of last season. The Patriots quickly answered with a 69-yard march ending in Henderson’s first 7-yard touchdown run, a series highlighted by a successful fourth-down conversion from Maye to DeMario Douglas.

After a Jets punt, Henderson scored again from 7 yards out, dragging multiple defenders into the end zone to put New England ahead 14–7. Mistakes, penalties, and a stagnant passing attack continued to plague the Jets, including a first-half sack negated by an illegal contact call and a potential interception lost when Qwan’tez Stiggers collided with teammate Tony Adams.

Fields finished the first half with just four completions for 23 yards.

Injuries

Jets: Stiggers exited with a hamstring issue following his collision with Adams in the second quarter.

Patriots: DT Milton Williams left in the first quarter with an ankle injury and did not return.

Up next

Jets: Visit Baltimore on Nov. 23.

Patriots: Visit Cincinnati on Nov. 23.