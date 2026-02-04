Peace is the ultimate relief for all, says Pashinyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“While the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is being formally presented to the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, it is, in truth, an achievement that belongs to our peoples. The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan have taken bold steps, but it is the willingness of our peoples to embrace a new future that truly makes this historic moment possible.”

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan made the remarks at the awarding ceremony of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“We do not need to focus on what we cannot change. Our attention should be on creating a peaceful and prosperous future for our nations. Peace is the only relief for all,” the Armenian Prime Minister added.

