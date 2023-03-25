Peaceful protests of Azerbaijani eco-activists on Lachin-Khankendi road enter 104th day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 104th straight day, News.Az reports.

The protesters continue to chant various slogans in English and Russian calling for an end to the ecocide against Azerbaijan, as well as demanding monitoring of Azerbaijan’s mineral deposits in the areas where the Russian peacekeeping contingent has been temporarily deployed.

The unimpeded passage of various types of vehicles, including ambulances and humanitarian convoys, is ensured and the road is open for humanitarian purposes.

