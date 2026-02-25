Pedro Pascal, Rafael Olarra spark buzz with new LA photos

+ ↺ − 16 px

Actor Pedro Pascal and Argentine art director Rafael Olarra are again drawing attention after being photographed together during an intimate walk in Los Angeles, reigniting relationship speculation.

The pair were first spotted together in New York City last week, where paparazzi captured them strolling through the city, attending a screening of Wuthering Heights, and arriving at their hotel together. Those images sparked early rumors, but fresh photos from Los Angeles have intensified the chatter, News.Az reports, citing TMZ.

The latest images show Pascal and Olarra holding hands and sharing close moments during their walk, prompting renewed tabloid headlines and online discussion.

Olarra, a creative director and artist from Argentina, has worked on various commercial and Hollywood-related projects and is known for keeping his private life out of the spotlight. He previously dated actor Luke Evans, with their relationship becoming public in early 2020 before ending in 2021.

Pascal, meanwhile, has long been private about his personal life and has never publicly confirmed a long-term relationship. Over the years, he has been linked to several colleagues, though none of those rumors were ever verified by the actor himself.

Neither Pascal nor Olarra has commented on the latest photos, leaving fans and media outlets to speculate about the nature of their relationship.

News.Az