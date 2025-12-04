Pentagon faults Hegseth over Yemen signal messages

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Pentagon review criticized U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for using the messaging app Signal on his personal device to share details about planned strikes in Yemen. Officials said the transmissions could have endangered U.S. troops if intercepted.

The Inspector General’s report did not determine whether the information was classified at the time, noting that Hegseth has authority to decide classification. Hegseth, who denied sharing classified data, called the investigation politically motivated and said he only transmitted information he considered safe, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The controversy arises amid scrutiny of Hegseth’s oversight of U.S. strikes against suspected drug vessels in the Caribbean. Democrats criticized his judgment, citing screenshots of Signal messages shared with media that revealed operational details shortly before a strike on a Houthi leader.

The report noted Hegseth provided only a few messages for review, leaving investigators to rely on screenshots published by The Atlantic. Lawmakers warned that using personal devices for sensitive military communications reflects a broader pattern of poor judgment.

News.Az