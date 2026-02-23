Pentagon Warns Trump Of Risks In Extended Iran Military Campaign - WSJ

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pentagon has raised concerns with President Trump regarding potential military operations against Iran, warning that war plans under consideration carry significant risks, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has voiced warnings about possible U.S. and allied casualties, depleted air defenses, and strain on military forces, according to current and former officials cited by WSJ. Other Pentagon leaders have expressed similar concerns, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The warnings have been communicated within the Defense Department and during National Security Council meetings, officials said.

Military planners are studying options ranging from limited initial strikes to a multi-day aerial campaign targeting the Iranian regime. While all options present risks, a prolonged campaign could result in substantial costs to U.S. forces and munitions stockpiles, officials told WSJ. Such operations could complicate efforts to protect regional partners if Iran retaliates.

Officials noted that extensive use of air-defense munitions and other limited-supply items could affect preparations for a potential future conflict with China.

The concerns raised by Caine, viewed as a trusted aide by Trump, and other military leaders will factor into the president’s decision on whether to attack Iran and the scope of any military action, officials said. Trump has not yet made a decision, according to officials.

