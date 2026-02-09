US boards vessel in Indian Ocean without incident

US boards vessel in Indian Ocean without incident

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. military forces carried out a maritime boarding operation on a vessel in the Indian Ocean without any incident, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said.

According to Hegseth, the operation involved a right-of-visit procedure, maritime interdiction and boarding of the vessel identified as Aquila II. No further operational issues or security incidents were reported during the mission, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Such right-of-visit operations are typically conducted to verify a vessel’s identity, cargo or compliance with international maritime regulations.

The Pentagon has not released additional details about the vessel, including its origin, cargo or the specific purpose of the operation.

The development comes as global naval forces continue to increase maritime monitoring and security operations across key international shipping routes.

News.Az