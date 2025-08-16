Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu could 10x, but Remittix’s $20M exchange reveal could blow them out of the water

The Shiba Inu price outlook for 2025 suggests respectable gains, though not quite the 10x some traders anticipate. According to Benzinga’s forecast, SHIB could trade between $0.00003 and $0.00010, averaging around $0.00006 — translating to roughly a 2x potential from current levels. Longer-term estimates from Changelly suggest up to 3x growth by 2030, factoring in upgrades like the Shibarium network.

Source: TradingView

Pepe Coin, another meme-driven favorite, shows a similar profile. CoinLore’s analysis points to prices near $0.0000219 by 2025, while Yahoo Finance projects only moderate appreciation into the decade. Both assets rely heavily on market sentiment, limiting their classification as crypto with real utility.

Why Remittix is the best crypto presale of the year

Remittix is emerging as a high-growth, utility-first contender in the best crypto presale 2025 conversation. Priced at $0.0922, with over $18.9 million raised and 591M+ tokens sold, it targets the $630B remittance industry with instant crypto-to-bank payouts in 30+ countries. Its Q3 wallet launch will introduce real-time FX conversion, multi-currency support, and staking rewards.

Key points:

40% token bonus still live before $18M soft cap

First CEX listing reveal at $20M milestone

Low gas fee crypto with cross-chain compatibility

Designed for freelancers, global earners, and businesses

Security audit completed by CertiK

With institutional interest and integrations already underway, Remittix is not just another early stage crypto investment. Reports from The Coin Republic suggest it could outpace many next 100x crypto candidates, with projections of 6,600% gains in 2025 alone.

Pepe Coin, Shiba Inu, and the Remittix gap

While Shiba Inu and Pepe remain speculative meme assets, Remittix offers tangible adoption potential. As Coingape highlights, projects solving real-world problems tend to dominate upcoming crypto projects during bullish cycles. This positions RTX as both a top crypto under $1 and one of the fastest growing crypto 2025 plays.

Conclusion: Utility wins in the long run

Memecoins like Shiba Inu and Pepe can deliver short bursts of hype, but utility-driven tokens like Remittix sustain growth through adoption. With a pending CEX reveal, active bonus incentives, and proven cross-border payment capabilities, RTX could be the dark horse presale investors will regret missing in 2025.

News.Az