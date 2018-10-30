Peru Embassy in Azerbaijan suspends issuance of visas

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Peru in Azerbaijan will temporarily suspend the issuance of visas.

Report informs that from December 15, 2018, to January 14, 2019, the Consular Section of the Embassy of Peru will not issue visas.

It is noted that in case of emergency, those wishing to obtain a Peruvian visa can contact the Embassy of Peru in Ankara.

News.Az

