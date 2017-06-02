Peruvian Embassy opens in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Peruvian Embassy has started functioning in Azerbaijan, press service of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has told AzerTag.

The newly appointed Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy Luis Chang Boldrini met with head of the Department of State Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Parvin Mirzazade.

Mirzazade wished Chang Boldrini success during his diplomatic tenure.

The Peruvian diplomat said he will spare no efforts to develop bilateral cooperation between the two countries during his tenure.

News.Az

News.Az