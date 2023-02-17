Péter Szijjártó: Azerbaijan is Hungary’s main strategic partner

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Co-Chair of Azerbaijan-Hungary Joint Intergovernmental Commission Péter Szijjártó has made a post highlighting the meeting of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Joint Intergovernmental Commission as well as the meeting held in Budapest with Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Co-Chair of Azerbaijan-Hungary Joint Intergovernmental Commission Sahil Babayev, News.az reports.

“After Brussels learns that the Europe’s energy security is impossible without Azerbaijan’s natural gas, Azerbaijan gained a lot of new friends in Europe. We always reiterated that Azerbaijan is not only our old friend but also a strategic partner. In this context, we are negotiating with Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev,” Szijjártó said in his post.

