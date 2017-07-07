Peter Tase: Armenian Armed Forces act like ISIS

+ ↺ − 16 px

'The United Nations must be instrumental to impose political pressure to Yerevan so that President Sargsyan would stop the killing of civilians.'

The killing of a two-year-old child Zakhra Guliyeva and and her grandmother Sakhiba Guliyeva in the village of Alkhanli, District of Fuzuli as a result of shelling by Armenian forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories is a terrible crime against humanity committed under the orders of the leadership of Yerevan, the very same architects who orchestrated the brutal Khojaly Massacre and Genocide against the innocent Azerbaijani civilians on February 25-26 February 1992, the US expert on the international relations, Peter Tase, said speaking with the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza.

The US political scientist stressed that this killing is a heinous act that must urgently be condemned by the so-called western democracies, including Washington, Paris, Brussels, Berlin and other countries. "The recent attacks by Armenian Armed Forces against Azerbaijani children and civilian population are calling upon the world's major democracies to stop turning a blind eye on the Nagorno-Karabakh protracted conflict that has made the Azerbaijani nation to lose so many innocent civilians for 25 years," he said.

Peter Tase equated the shelling of the peaceful population in the Azerbaijani village by the occupants of Karabakh the monstrous beheadings committed by the terrorist group ISIS, which is banned in Russia, Iraq and Syria. "The Free World and multilateral organizations - that are so vocal when a terrorist attack hits any European capital city - must exert unprecedented pressure to: dismantle the OSCE Minsk Group including its three co-chairs of France, Russia and United States; European Union should impose economic sanctions against Armenia until the latter has withdrawn every single soldier from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The United Nations must be instrumental to impose political pressure to Yerevan so that President Serzh Sargsyan would stop the killing of civilians in the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan and suspend the ongoing economic blockade against the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan," the expert called on.

"It is tragic and disappointing to observe that Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk (Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office), European Council President Mr. Donald Tusk and U. S. Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson, have not yet found the time to issue an official press release or set up an urgent press conference that condemns these brutal attacks against Azerbaijani civilians committed ruthlessly by the Armenian corrupt government. History has demonstrated that Armenia's terrorist attacks will further deteriorate in the doorsteps of Europe, unless Brussels does not take tangible, satisfactory, significant and concrete actions," Peter Tase concluded.

News.Az

News.Az