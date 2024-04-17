Philippine president congratulates Azerbaijani leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, President of the Republic of the Philippines, congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“On behalf of the Philippine Government and the Filipino people, I convey my warmest felicitations to you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I wish you every success as you continue the important tasks of maintaining peace and stability, and achieving progressive growth and prosperity for the Azerbaijani nation,” Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos said in his congratulatory message.

“I wish to reaffirm my commitment to fostering closer bilateral relations between the Philippines and Azerbaijan as we continue to work together in areas of mutual interest for the benefit of our peoples.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” he added.

