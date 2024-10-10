Phone exploded in hands of child
A phone exploded in the hands of a ninth-grader at a school in Anapa, 1,500 students were evacuated, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru .
The gadget began to smoke during a break, and after some time it exploded in the hands of the student. After that, all classes were interrupted, and the students were evacuated. There were no casualties.
The phone had not been turned on for two years, which could have caused the explosion.
In September, more than 50 members of the Shiite armed organization Hezbollah and thousands of passersby were injured in Lebanon by pager explosions. Hezbollah called this incident a cyberattack and "the largest breach of the organization's security," placing the blame on Israel.
After this, experts assured that Russians should not be afraid that they would encounter explosions of any devices, including smartphones - the likelihood of this is extremely low.
