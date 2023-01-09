Photo exhibition reflecting consequences of Armenia’s eco-terror organized in protest area on Lachin-Khankandi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

A photo exhibition reflecting the consequences of the environmental terror committed by Armenia on the territory of Azerbaijan was organized in the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankandi road, News.Az reports.

The photos show that Armenia looted the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The words “Massively cut tress. Gubadly”, “Raw lime mines of Zangilan”, “Massively cut tress. Lachin”, “Burnt area with cut tress. Kalbajar”, “District of Kalbajar, village of Heyvaly”, “Gold and sulfide mines of Soyudlu (Zod). Kalbajar”, “Quartz-gold mine Vejnali. Zangilan”, “Lime mines of Dovlatyarli. Fuzuli” were inscribed on the photos.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and NGO representatives on the Lachin-Khankandi road held against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the twenty 29th straight day.

News.Az