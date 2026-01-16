Porsche 2025 deliveries fall 10% on weak China demand

+ ↺ − 16 px

Porsche delivered 279,449 vehicles worldwide in 2025, a 10% decline from 310,718 units in 2024, citing weak demand in China and supply challenges in Europe.

Sales in China dropped 26% amid intense competition in the luxury and electric vehicle markets. In Germany and Europe, deliveries fell 16% and 13%, respectively, partly due to EU cybersecurity rules that limited availability of combustion-engine models like the 718 and Macan, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In North America, Porsche sales remained flat, outperforming Mercedes and Audi, both of which saw 12% declines. About 22% of Porsche’s 2025 deliveries were fully electric vehicles, while 12% were plug-in hybrids, meeting the company’s global EV targets.

News.Az