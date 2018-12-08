Place in cemetery in Azerbaijan becomes free

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov has approved the Rules for the laying down and management of cemeteries, Fineko/abc.az reports.

According to the rules, burial places in cemeteries will be allotted free of charge in Azerbaijan. Burial places will be divided into sections in accord with the religious affiliation and national traditions of residents of the populated locality and with taking into account the size of burial places. Information about that will be placed on the information board in a well-visible and readable place at the entrance to the cemetery.

Also, free burial places will be allotted by the leadership of the cemetery to foreigners or stateless persons who have stayed or lived in Azerbaijan, lonely persons. Reuse of the burial place by the relatives of the buried person is permissible only after 25 years from burial and since the submission of relevant documents confirming a relationship.

The rules also prohibit enclosing graves. So, when installing a headstone, its height should not exceed 1 m and width - 0.6 m, and stand on the basis of the grave with a width of 0.6 m and a height of 0.25 m.

The tombstone should be installed at height of 0.2 m from the ground, and be up to 1.2 m long and up to 0.6 m wide. When installing gravestone constructions it is required to adhere to the grave series and not to enclose the grave.

News.Az

