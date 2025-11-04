Plane crash occurs at Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville

+ ↺ − 16 px

A plane crash took place near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday, November 4, triggering a significant emergency response.

The Louisville Metro Police Department reported that the crash occurred near Fern Valley Road and Grade Lane, with injuries confirmed, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A large plume of smoke was visible from traffic cameras south of the airport shortly before 5:30 p.m. local time. Multiple agencies, including police and fire departments, are actively responding to the scene, which remains filled with debris and ongoing fire activity. Authorities have advised the public to avoid the area, and a shelter-in-place order has been issued for those within a five-mile radius of the airport.

It is unclear what type of aircraft was involved in the crash or the cause of the incident. The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that they are working with other agencies to manage the situation and assess the extent of injuries and damage.

News.Az