Platform for Moscow-Kyiv talks prepared, Minsk says

The platform for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine has been prepared, the Foreign Ministry of Belarus said on Monday, News.Az reports.

“In Belarus, everything is ready to host Russia-Ukraine negotiations. Waiting for delegations to arrive,” the ministry tweeted.

On Sunday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he had previously tried to contact Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and persuade him to negotiate. According to the Belarusian leader, the country managed to prepare a platform for talks.

