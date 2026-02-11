PlayStation Plus February games leak includes Spider-Man 2

+ ↺ − 16 px

February’s PlayStation Plus catalog additions have reportedly leaked online, with a major PS5 exclusive said to be leading the lineup.

According to Dealabs leaker billbil-kun, Sony is preparing to confirm Marvel's Spider-Man 2 as the headline title for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers this month, News.Az reports, citing IGN.

The critically acclaimed sequel from Insomniac Games is expected to be joined by Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown on PS5, as well as indie title Neva, which will be available on both PS4 and PS5. All three titles are reportedly set to be added to the catalog on February 17.

Originally released in October 2023, Spider-Man 2 marked Insomniac’s third major Marvel release, following Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The sequel features both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they face off against Kraven the Hunter and the Venom symbiote.

Its reported arrival on PS Plus comes at a notable moment. More than a year after its January 2025 PC launch, the game is resurfacing as anticipation builds for Insomniac’s next project, Marvel's Wolverine, which could feature in PlayStation’s upcoming State of Play presentation.

In its review, IGN awarded Spider-Man 2 an 8/10, praising it as Insomniac’s strongest story yet despite some shortcomings in its open-world design.

Meanwhile, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown launched in 2024 to mixed reactions, with criticism aimed at its always-online structure, inconsistent AI difficulty and progression system. Neva, released in October 2024, received a warmer reception for its artistic direction and side-scrolling puzzle-platforming gameplay.

News.Az