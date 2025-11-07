+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has stated that he does not believe supporting revolutions in Georgia aligns with the European Union’s interests, though, he claimed, certain forces within the European bureaucracy negatively influence the EU’s decision-making process, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

In an interview with TRT World, Kobakhidze said it was “quite clear” that some elements were encouraging political unrest in Georgia. “I don’t think it’s in the EU’s interests to support the overthrow of the Georgian government,” he added. “However, there is a certain influence that is quite obvious.”

He cited an incident on October 4 as an example, when, as he claimed, opposition groups attempted to storm the presidential administration building. “Just before this attempted coup, an official spokesperson for the European Commission expressed support for the protest under the slogan of ‘peaceful revolution’. These are facts,” Kobakhidze noted.

“We do not believe that backing such actions serves the EU’s objective interests in Georgia, but unfortunately, there are forces that have a negative effect on the European bureaucracy’s decision-making,” he stated.

The prime minister also accused the EU ambassador to Georgia of openly siding with the opposition during the 2024 parliamentary elections. “We have video recordings of such statements,” Kobakhidze said. “The EU ambassador made direct and explicit remarks in support of the opposition and against the ruling party. Is this consistent with democratic principles? Of course not.”

He argued that such behavior undermines democratic values within the EU itself. “These are the kinds of steps taken by the European bureaucracy that damage the credibility of democratic institutions,” he said. “We hope the EU’s attitude toward the Georgian people will change and become fairer.”

