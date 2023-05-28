PM Sharif: Pakistan will continue to offer steadfast support to Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Pakistan greatly values its fraternal bond with Azerbaijan and will continue to offer steadfast support to its sovereign sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif in his letter of congratulation to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Azerbaijan’s national holiday - the Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“I also remain confident that the close cooperation between our countries will expand further for the mutual benefit of our two peoples. In this regard, I look forward to visiting your beautiful country soon.

I would also like to take this opportunity to convey my best wishes to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the recently commemorated centennial anniversary of the founding father and great national leader His Excellency Heydar Aliyev. Present day Azerbaijan, advancing on the path of progress and prosperity, is indeed a celebration of Heydar Aliyev's life-long mission,” PM Shehbaz Sharif added.

News.Az