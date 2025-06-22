PM Starmer supports U.S. strike on Iran, cautions against further escalation

Yandex metrika counter

Source: PA Media

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has voiced support for President Donald Trump’s military strikes on Iran, stating, "Iran’s nuclear program poses a serious threat to global security, Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat.", News.Az informs via NewsMax.

He said the security of the Middle East, however, remains a question following the U.S. strikes against Iran’s nuclear weapon processing facilities. "The situation in the Middle East remains volatile, and stability in the region is a priority."

Now, said Starmer, is the time for Iran to realize it needs to back down. "We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis."


