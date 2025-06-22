PM Starmer supports U.S. strike on Iran, cautions against further escalation

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has voiced support for President Donald Trump’s military strikes on Iran, stating, "Iran’s nuclear program poses a serious threat to global security, Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat.", News.Az informs via NewsMax.

He said the security of the Middle East, however, remains a question following the U.S. strikes against Iran’s nuclear weapon processing facilities. "The situation in the Middle East remains volatile, and stability in the region is a priority."

Now, said Starmer, is the time for Iran to realize it needs to back down. "We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis."