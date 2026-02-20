Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen to hit Nintendo eShop

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen have appeared in the “coming soon” section of the Nintendo Switch eShop, despite no official announcement from Nintendo.

The titles are currently listed at $30.00 AUD and are available for pre-order, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The US version of the eShop notes that the games will support Pokémon Home, though they will not include Save Data Cloud Backup functionality.

Each game has a file size of just 40MB, suggesting these are likely the original Game Boy Advance versions rather than remastered editions.

According to the eShop listing, Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen are scheduled for release on February 28, 2026 — Pokémon Day — and will become available following the upcoming Pokémon Presents presentation.

