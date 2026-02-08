Poland broadens Abrams tank maintenance capabilities

The first M1A1FEP Abrams tanks of the Polish Armed Forces arrived for maintenance at a Polish service center, December 23. Photo credits: PGZ

Polish firm Wojskowe Zakłady Motoryzacyjne, part of the PGZ Group, has expanded its Abrams tank repair operations with the opening of a new production site, News.Az reports, citing Militarnyi.

The company said it has completed another key stage in establishing the Abrams Regional Competence Center. The new 20,000-square-meter facility is fully ready to begin work, including servicing the first Abrams tanks and performing initial maintenance.

The Regional Competence Center’s primary mission is to provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as future upgrades and modernization, for Abrams tanks used by the Polish Armed Forces.

In August 2025, it was reported that Poland was facing significant difficulties operating and repairing the gas turbine engines in its new Abrams tanks.

At the time, Jacek Gościński, CEO of Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze No. 1, stated that there was no qualified facility in Poland or anywhere else in Europe capable of performing full maintenance and repair on the gas turbine engines used in Abrams tanks.

He emphasized that to carry out major overhauls, the engines have to be sent to the United States. There, they are serviced at an Army depot in Anniston, Alabama. This is the only place in the world where a complete replacement of components for the AGT1500C gas-turbine engine is possible.

At the time, Poland’s Ministry of National Defence announced that the Abrams tank repair facility would become operational by 2026, while repairs of AGT1500 engines are expected to begin in 2028. In addition, the Polish Ministry of National Defence is considering establishing an authorized service center in Poland to repair these engines, in cooperation with Honeywell.

