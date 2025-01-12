+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish Minister of National Defence Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz has announced plans to expand the NATO Multinational Corps North-East, based in Szczecin.

This is reported by News.Az with reference to foreign media.Currently, more than twenty alliance member countries are represented in the corps, but the Polish leadership intends to intensify negotiations with allies to increase the number of contingents.Kosiniak-Kamysz stressed the critical importance of the corps for the security of NATO's eastern flank and pledged full support for its activities, especially following the appointment of a Polish general to the position of commander in late November.According to him, the location of the corps in a strategically important area dictates the need to strengthen its potential.The day before, retired captain of the first rank and military expert Vasily Dandykin said that Poland, Germany and Lithuania are preparing provocations against the Kaliningrad region. He recalled that "some people" have already made claims to the Russian region, especially the Poles and Lithuanians. According to him, these countries may try to block Russian ships in the Gulf of Finland.

News.Az