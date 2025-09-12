Poland rejects Trump’s suggestion Russian drone incursions were a mistake

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland has dismissed comments by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting Russian drone incursions into its airspace may have been accidental, insisting the attacks were deliberate.

On Wednesday, Polish and allied NATO aircraft shot down drones that crossed into Polish territory — the first known instance of the alliance engaging militarily during Russia’s war in Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“We would also wish that the drone attack on Poland was a mistake. But it wasn’t. And we know it,” Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on X.

Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk reinforced the message: “There’s no question of a mistake – this was a deliberate Russian attack.”

Poland’s unusually direct contradiction of Trump underscores Europe’s alarm over Washington’s softer rhetoric toward Moscow. European leaders condemned Russia, with Germany extending air policing missions over Poland and France deploying Rafale fighter jets to bolster security on NATO’s eastern flank.

The U.N. Security Council was set to meet Friday at Poland’s request. NATO also scheduled a press conference with Secretary-General Mark Rutte and Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Alexus Grynkewich.

The incident has reignited questions about NATO’s readiness against drone warfare and the security of European airspace. European officials argue the attack proves Moscow has no interest in peace, just weeks after Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska and eased earlier ceasefire demands.

Meanwhile, the EU extended sanctions on Russian individuals and entities, while Japan lowered its price cap on Russian crude in response to Moscow’s ongoing war.

Russia continued strikes on Ukraine, killing three people in the Sumy region. Ukrainian drones, in turn, hit the Russian port of Primorsk, setting fire to an oil vessel and pumping station — the first reported strike on one of Russia’s largest fuel export terminals.

News.Az