Poland teams up with Ukraine and European allies to bolster air defense

+ ↺ − 16 px

Warsaw will work closely with Kyiv to enhance anti-drone capabilities and coordinate with European allies to strengthen its air defense, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on September 11.

The announcement follows an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace by Russia on the night of September 10, when 19 Russian drones crossed into Poland, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This marked the first time since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine that the Polish Air Force had to intercept drones on its soil. Officials described the attack as "deliberately targeted."

After a National Security Council meeting, Tusk confirmed that Poland’s allies have pledged strong support. “Everyone treats this as a common cause. Thanks to this solidarity, not only words of support have emerged, but also unequivocal declarations of direct support for Poland,” Tusk said, citing commitments from France, the U.K., Sweden, and the Netherlands.

Tusk added that Poland would collaborate with Ukraine to develop the most effective anti-drone systems, with meetings planned in the coming hours to exchange knowledge and strategies.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Poland will send military representatives to Ukraine for training on intercepting Russian drones. Zelensky also proposed a joint European program to finance and produce interceptor drones. “A missile that costs a million, no matter what it is, simply cannot shoot down drones that cost tens of thousands of dollars,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine signed an agreement with the U.K. to jointly produce the first 1,000 interceptor drones. European partners are also expected to supply Poland with additional military equipment, including Rafale fighter jets from France and extra Patriot air defense batteries from the Netherlands.

Tusk emphasized that funding would not be a barrier, noting Poland is ready to invest in the most effective defense systems in light of the ongoing Russian threat.

In response to the incursion, Poland invoked NATO's Article 4, allowing member states to request consultations if they feel their security is threatened. Russia has denied responsibility for the drone attacks.

News.Az